Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – A law student at the Catholic University of East Africa was reportedly stabbed to death by thugs in Rongai.

The deceased student, identified as Yvonne Mwirigi, used to have a part-time job at Domino’s Pizza and as she was coming from work, thugs accosted her and stabbed her.

She was rushed to the nearby Sinai hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

Medics at the hospital did not give her the proper treatment.

They reportedly watched her die in pain.

Insecurity in Rongai and its environs has escalated.

Armed criminal gangs are unleashing terror on the residents, causing fear and agony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.