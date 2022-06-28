Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng is trending after she was captured on camera trying to force herself into someone’s car while shabbily dressed.

She looked hungry, emaciated, and out of her mind, a clear indication that she is suffering.

Conjestina relocated to her village in Siaya after her fortunes dwindled.

She was one of the most promising female boxers in Africa 10 years ago but she fell from grace to grass due to drug abuse and mismanagement of her finances.

Conjestina Achieng, for the last decade, has not been at the best of her mental health.

She has been in and out of rehabilitation several times.

She has reportedly gone mad and spends most of her time loitering in the streets of Siaya town.

Here is the trending photo of the former boxer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.