Saturday, June 18, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by an online publication has revealed the most popular presidential candidate in Nairobi County.

Nairobi County is regarded as the heart of Kenyan politics and every presidential candidate wants part of the share of the busy metropolis.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Nairobi has 2.2 million registered voters.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio Presidential candidate, Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wanjackoyah, and Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, are among the candidates who have intensified their campaigns in Nairobi to ensure they have a share of the 2.2 million voters.

The publication had asked Nairobians on who they would vote for President in August between Raila, Ruto and Wanjackoyah.

Over 2900 Kenyans participated in the poll and 49.4 percent said they will vote for Ruto. Raila Odinga came second with 27.5 percent while Prof Wanjackoyah emerged third with 23.1 percent.

