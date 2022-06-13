Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should stop wasting Sh 40 billion to conduct the presidential election in August.

This is after the latest opinion poll indicated that Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the man who will occupy the House on the Hill in August.

The Radio Africa poll showed that during the August 9th election, Raila Odinga will garner 44.6 percent of the votes cast.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is Raila’s fiercest competitor, emerged second with 38.9 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, emerged third with 2.7 percent.

Agano Party presidential hopeful David Mwaure, emerged fourth with 0.3 percent.

Undecided voters and those who said they will not vote remain at 8.7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.

This is a big boost to Raila Odinga since the election is less than two months and the old man’s popularity seems to be rising every day.

Raila’s running mate, Martha Karua, is said to be the reason behind Baba’s meteoric rise in popularity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.