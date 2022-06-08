Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – A new poll conducted by Infotrak firm shows that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be the next president of Kenya when President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in August.

The survey showed if elections are held today, Raila Odinga will win the election with 42 percent of the total votes.

Deputy President William Ruto came second with 38 percent, according to the Angela Ambitho-led firm.

Speaking while releasing the poll on Wednesday, Ambitho noted that Raila’s popularity had stagnated while that of Ruto had dipped compared to a poll conducted in early May.

The poll also indicated that Raila led in most counties, including all counties from Nyanza, Western, North Eastern, and Nairobi.

Ruto’s popularity dropped from 42 percent from the last poll conducted in early May. Ambitho stated that the drop is partly attributed to the selection of running mates by the two presidential candidates.

The pollster also predicted that Raila, who is the Azimo presidential flag bearer, would garner 9.3 million votes in the August 9 election.

On the other hand, DP Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flagbearer, would garner 8.4 million of the total votes cast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.