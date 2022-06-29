Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – NBA star, Lamar Odom, has revealed his famous exes he would love to date again.

Recall that the former Laker dumped Taraji P. Henson to date Khloé Kardashian who then divorced him after he had a number of infidelities and almost fatally overdosed.

In an interview with Page Six, Lamar picked Taraji as the ex he would love to get back with. He said;

“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love.

“Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.

“I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.”

Lamar however added that Khloe was a great wife.

The basketballer and Taraji dated in 2009, before he married Kardashian after they dated for just a few weeks.