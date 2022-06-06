Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A woman allegedly tracked down her boyfriend at a bar with an Apple AirTag and killed him by ramming him over three times with her car after she saw him with another woman.

Apple AirTags are coin-sized devices that can be attached to keys, backpacks, purses and other items to help people track them down via iPhone if they’re misplaced.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Gaylyn Morris, 26, allegedly hit her boyfriend Andre Smith (pictured above), also 26, with her vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on June 3 in the parking lot of an Indianapolis pub called Tilly’s in Indiana, US.

‘Officers arrived and located Mr. Smith laying on the ground underneath a vehicle,’ Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

‘It appeared he was struck by the vehicle. Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Engine Company 6 responded and unfortunately pronounced the Mr. Smith deceased at the scene.’

A witness said Morris had told her about how she tracked down Smith with an AirTag, according to a probable cause affidavit for Morris’ arrest.

She also said she was in a relationship with the victim and thought he was cheating on her with another woman, the Indianapolis Star reported.

After arriving at Tilly’s bar, Morris allegedly grabbed an empty wine bottle and swung it. The bottle did not hit the other woman because Smith caught it but later three of them were asked to leave by staff.

The report says witnesses later saw Morris pulling forward and clipping Smith with her car in the parking lot.

‘And he went down, at which time… [Morris] then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,’ the probable cause affidavit states.

As of Sunday night, June 5 Morris is being held behind bars in the Marion County Jail and was preliminarily charged with murder, according to online jail records.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will assess the charges and whether any additional ones are to be filed, local authorities said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday, according to Law and Crime.