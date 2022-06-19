Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 19 June 2022 – This lady went to party with friends at a popular Nairobi club on Saturday night and decided to over-indulge in alcohol.
Her friends were forced to hire a Boda Boda to ferry her home after things went south.
She was so drunk that she couldn’t even support herself.
A nosy motorist captured the video and shared it on social media.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>