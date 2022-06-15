Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared a screenshot of a message she received from a man who asked her out on a date and made her pay for what she ordered.

@smplysonia_ revealed that she paid and left afterward.

She shared a screenshot of the response she got from the man after she asked him about inviting her out on a date and making her pay.

Look