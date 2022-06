Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – A TikTok user has revealed that she is still with her boyfriend who chose to marry another woman as his wife.

According to @iamta_nia, her ‘boyfriend of 8 years’ got married and has 2 kids with his wife but kept it away from her.

She said she found out a year later after her baby shower video went viral.

Watch the video below