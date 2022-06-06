Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Burna Boy performed at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, last weekend and one of the highlights of the show was getting a bra from one of the concert attendees.

Pictures of Burna Boy holding up the bra and performing have been trending since the conclusion of the concert and the lady who claims she was the one that threw the bra at him, has come forward, much to the delight of Twitter users.

Ellen Tsaura wrote on Twitter;

So I gave him my Bra,,#BurnaBoy to the world..

She also shared a photo of her wearing ‘the bra’ before the concert;

Here’s a video of Burna Boy performing with the bra;

Burna boy needs to open a Bra store after his summer tour. #lovedamini pic.twitter.com/Ezdu6u7xmr — Love, Damini ❤️ (@anoutsider4L) June 3, 2022