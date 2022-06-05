Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – A lady has called out her younger sister after she caught her red-handed having sex with her boyfriend.

The first time she busted them in a comprising situation, her sister lied to her that she was massaging him to relieve back pain.

Her boyfriend apologised to her after the incident and she forgave him.

Six weeks later, she caught them having sex in her own house.

This time around, she went crazy and confronted them, leading to an ugly scene that forced neighbours to call the police.

She broke up with her cheating boyfriend and recently, she found a new man.

The distressed lady is paranoid that her sex-starved younger sister might sleep with her new boyfriend.

She has even tried to reach out to her parents to warn her sister against messing up with her relationships.

Read her tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.