Friday, June 3, 2022 – A lady, identified as Tina, met a man only identified as King on a date, not knowing that he had an evil plan.

Tina first met King in a club during a night out and after exchanging contacts, they planned for a date at a resort.

When she went to relieve herself in the loo, he stole her iPhone and ransacked her handbag that had money.

He then left without clearing the bill.

Luckily, he was caught on CCTV.

She had also sent a photo of the cunning man to her sister, introducing him as a potential boyfriend.

She reported the matter to the police.

The Ugandan lady reached out to a popular blogger and urged him to share photos of the suspect.

