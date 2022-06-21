Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – A woman has married a homemade ragdoll after she fell in love with it and she now claims that they have a “baby” together.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, says it was love at first sight when her mother crafted a ragdoll named Marcelo and introduced her to it.

Her mum made the doll after listening to her complaints about being single and having nobody to dance with.

A whirlwind romance quickly ensued and Meirivone decided to tie the knot.

They got married during a “beautiful” ceremony, with 250 guests in attendance.

The 37-year-old describes family life with Marcelo as “wonderful”, although she does admit her husband can be “lazy.”

She said: “It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner.

“Then he entered into my life and it all made sense. The wedding was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional. It rained a lot but it was wonderful.

“From the moment I walked down the aisle to the end, it was just beautiful. Then went to the wedding night with my husband Marcelo and we enjoyed our wedding night a lot.”

Recalling their wedding day, Meirivone, who lives in Brazil, said: “It was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional. He is a man I always wanted in my life. Married life with him is wonderful.

“He doesn’t fight with me, he doesn’t argue and he just understands me. Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man and all women envy him.”

However, Meirivone complained that she is left struggling to pay the bills as the sole breadwinner.

She admitted: “He has so many great qualities but the only downside is he’s lazy. He doesn’t work at all. But I am a warrior and I keep it going for us.”

After the wedding, the newlyweds then spent a week-long honeymoon at a Rio de Janeiro beach house, before “welcoming” a child together.

The pair welcomed their doll-baby Marcelinho into the world on May 21, 2022, with the help of a nurse and doctor.

Meirivone live-streamed the “home birth” before an audience of 200 people.

She added: “It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father, and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person, and not want to take advantage of anything.”