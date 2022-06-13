Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – A woman went berserk when Davido walked up to her during his performance and made her duet with him.

The singer was performing his hit song FIA in Dubai when he sought the woman in the crowd and put the mic in her face so she could sing along with him.

The woman immediately lost her cool, screaming into the mic.

In the process, her wig starts sliding out of her hair but she uses her hand to steady it while she continues singing with Davido and jumping in excitement.

Watch this video