Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A lady has lost her life after her jealous friends poisoned her to death.

According to Twitter user @EmpressAdusei, the deceased who was her niece, just gained a scholarship to study in France before she met her untimely death.

”My niece was poisoned by her friends because she had a scholarship to go to France I can’t even breath right now I’m actually finished… she’s Gone”