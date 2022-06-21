Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Football star, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he almost quit the France national team after receiving racist abuse following his penalty miss at Euro 2020.

France were sent packing by Switzerland at the round of 16 stage last June, after Mbappe’s spot kick was saved by Yann Sommer.

French Football Federation president, Noel Le Graet, claimed that the PSG star was thinking about retiring from international football afterwards because of the lack of support he received following the crucial penalty miss.

Le Graet said: “I met with him after the Euros, he felt the Federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism on the networks.

“We met for five minutes in my office. He was angry, he didn’t want to play for the French team any more — which he obviously didn’t mean.

“You know how it is, he’s a winner, he was very frustrated, like all of us, by the elimination. He’s so media-friendly. He’s a great guy, much more collective than people think.”

But Mbappe has said it was because of the racial abuse he received rather than because of the penalty miss.

Mbappe, 23, wrote on social media: “Yes finally I explained to him (Le Graet) above all that it was in relation to racism, and NOT to the penalty.

“But he considered that there had been no racism…”