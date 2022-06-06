Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 06 June 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe has been ranked as the most valuable player in the world after his new with the French club.
The French forward is valued at £175.7million after signing a new three-year deal at PSG worth £650,000-a-week.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, the match-winner in the Champions League final, is second at £158.4million.
Phil Foden (£106m) is the next most valuable player in the Premier League behind Haaland, followed by Luis Diaz (£94m) and Ruben Dias (£93.7m).
SEE THE TOP 20 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN THE WORLD
1. Kylian Mbappe (£175.7m)
2. Vinicius Junior (£158.4m)
3. Erling Haaland (£130.4m)
4. Pedri (£115.5m)
5. Jude Bellingham (£114.3m)
6. Phil Foden (£106m)
7. Frenkie de Jong (£96.2m)
8. Luis Diaz (£94m)
9. Ruben Dias (£93.7m)
10. Ferran Torres (£93.6m)
11. Lautaro Martinez (£91.2m)
12. Jamal Musiala (£90m)
13. Jadon Sancho (£88.2m)
14. Mason Mount (£85.7m)
15. Bukayo Saka (£85.7m)
16. Josko Gvardiol (£85.3m)
17. Bruno Fernandes (£83.6m)
18. Nicolo Barella (£81.1m)
19. Kai Havertz (£80m)
20. Joao Felix (£77.6m)
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>