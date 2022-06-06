Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe has been ranked as the most valuable player in the world after his new with the French club.

The French forward is valued at £175.7million after signing a new three-year deal at PSG worth £650,000-a-week.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, the match-winner in the Champions League final, is second at £158.4million.

Phil Foden (£106m) is the next most valuable player in the Premier League behind Haaland, followed by Luis Diaz (£94m) and Ruben Dias (£93.7m).

SEE THE TOP 20 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS IN THE WORLD

1. Kylian Mbappe (£175.7m)

2. Vinicius Junior (£158.4m)

3. Erling Haaland (£130.4m)

4. Pedri (£115.5m)

5. Jude Bellingham (£114.3m)

6. Phil Foden (£106m)

7. Frenkie de Jong (£96.2m)

8. Luis Diaz (£94m)

9. Ruben Dias (£93.7m)

10. Ferran Torres (£93.6m)

11. Lautaro Martinez (£91.2m)

12. Jamal Musiala (£90m)

13. Jadon Sancho (£88.2m)

14. Mason Mount (£85.7m)

15. Bukayo Saka (£85.7m)

16. Josko Gvardiol (£85.3m)

17. Bruno Fernandes (£83.6m)

18. Nicolo Barella (£81.1m)

19. Kai Havertz (£80m)

20. Joao Felix (£77.6m)