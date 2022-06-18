Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, took the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition campaigns to Murang’a County yesterday.

Speaking during the Azimio rally in the county, Karua accused the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto of using his big pockets to influence voters.

However, Karua warned voters against voting for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer William Ruto.

She noted that as much as money is a good thing, she advised the voters not to make wrong choices on the ballot.

She urged voters to take Ruto’s money but vote for Raila for a better Kenya.

“Money is a good thing, take it and vote wisely, but be careful not to be lured to vote for the wrong leaders who have nothing to offer,” Karua said.

At the same time, Karua said that Raila was the best choice if they wanted their interest to be a priority in the next government.

“We are calling on Mt. Kenya region and Meru included coming out in large numbers to vote for Azimio because this is the only government that will take care of the interests of the region,” she added.

