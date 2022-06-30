Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – The family of Ruth Kemunto, a third-year student at Kenyatta University, has been having sleepless nights since last Friday when she disappeared.

Kemunto switched off her phone after leaving her hostel and disappeared without a trace for almost a week.

Her family circulated her photos on social media and urged anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Her parents can now breathe a sigh of relief after she was found in Roysambu safe and sound.

It is not clear why she decided to disappear for almost a week, causing panic among her friends and family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.