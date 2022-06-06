Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Renowned NTV anchor Ben Kitili was on Sunday involved in an accident along with two other passengers.

He shared photos of his ill-fated Subaru and thanked God for saving his life.

Kitili told his followers to be thankful always when they return home safe.

Sharing the photos of the accident scene on Twitter, he wrote, “Mungu ni mkuu. Always thank God when you go out and get back home in one piece. My two passengers and I are okay. My baby (my car) not so much but we thank God,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.