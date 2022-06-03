Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have announced that they agreed to have a baby the natural way after several rounds of IVF that didn’t result in a successful embryo.

The newly weds are leaving the fate of their family in God’s hands, according to an episode of Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’ which aired on Thursday, June 2.

During the show, Kourtney revealed the pair’s change of plans after trying to implant embryos via IVF.

“Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF,” Kourtney explained during the episode, which was filmed at the end of 2021.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the decision came after Travis and Kourtney participated in an intense Panchakarma cleanse which involves not taking alcohol, sugar, caffeine, and not performing sex or work outs.

The process also required them to spend several hours a day at a spa for a week. At the spa, they were given treatments that were targeted toward their individual needs.

Kourtney chatted about the cleanse with Gwyneth Paltrow during this week’s episode, and explained that the hormones that she had to take during IVF were really messing with her physical and mental state hence she decided to do the Panchakarma. Her hope was that the cleanse would give her better quality eggs so she could conceive a baby naturally.

Even though they both have babies from previous relationships, Kourtney and Travis have been open about wanting to have a baby of their own. Kourtney is the mother of three children, who she shares with Scott Disick. Travis has two kids with ex Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter from one of Shanna’s previous relationships