Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Zambians took to social media to criticize Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel for refusing to collect flowers from a lady at the airport.

He arrived in the country for a performance on Friday, June 25, and was welcomed at the airport by the lady.

In a video shared online, Kizz Daniel could be seen walking past the lady who presented him a bouquet of flowers. He however signaled to his bodyguard to receive the flower.

However, his Zambian fans took to social media to tackle him, accusing him of being rude. Others stated that there is no need to be angry as Kizz might have been stressed out.

At a press conference that was later held, Kizz Daniel blamed his bodyguard for not being able to collect the flowers and got his bodyguard to apologize.

He then collected the flowers from the lady who was present at the conference to present them to him.

Watch the video of him not collecting the flowers below…