Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – A youthful man from Kisumu, identified as Ochieng Jakablack, has lost his life after being involved in a tragic accident.

Ochieng succumbed to injuries that he sustained after his vehicle lost control and rammed into a pole along State House Road in Kisumu on Saturday night.

He had just completed building his lavish house which he flaunted on social media last week.

Shockingly, he buried his sister two months ago.

His sister reportedly collapsed and died.

One of his friends mourned him on Facebook and wondered whether his jealous relatives had a hand in his untimely death.

See his photos and the lavish house he completed building last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.