Monday, June 6, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was on Sunday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the presidency in August.

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, was given a nod to vie after presenting the requisite documents including his University degree.

Raila Odinga presented his Mechanical Engineering degree from Otto Von Guericke University in Magdeburg, Germany.

According to his CV, Raila graduated in 1970 when Otto Von Guericke was a tertiary college offering certificates in Welding and Metalwork.

Many Kenyans were quick to question Raila Odinga’s degree since Otto Von Guericke became a university in 1993.

According to the constitution of Kenya 2010, for one to be cleared to contest for the presidency, one needs to have a degree from a University recognized in Kenya.

Blogger Nahashon Kimemia, who is among those who questioned Raila‘s degree, urged the former premier to show his classmates and clear doubt of having fake academic credentials.

“Former PM Raila Odinga has no known schoolmates in primary or secondary school. He has no known university mates during his undergraduate or post-graduate studies. Why can’t journalists track down some of the people he studied with during his academic journey?” Kimemia posted on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.