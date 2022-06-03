Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Kim Kardashian’s dream of attending the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration has officially been dashed.

Buckingham Palace refused to issue her tickets for the Saturday evening gala, despite reaching London days before the event.

Kardashian, 41, landed in the UK with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, earlier this week, and immediately sent her team out asking for tickets. However, the Daily Mail reports that the palace turned the American couple down, as did representatives at the BBC, the network which will be broadcasting the party.

A source told the Daily Mail Kardashian was determined to get tickets and didn’t even mind if they were “not VIP”.

The source said;

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.”

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the couple’s only reason for visiting London was for the jubilee celebrations. MailOnline approached Kardashian’s representatives for comment but was denied.

The Queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday before the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace. It’s unclear whether Kardashian and Davidson’s trip to London was solely for the Jubilee celebrations.

The event will feature performances by Queen, Diana Ross, and Nile Rodgers, as well as visits by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham.

A public ballot was used to distribute 10,000 tickets, with 7,500 going to key workers, military personnel, volunteers, and charity for Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to attend on behalf of the Queen, who will be watching on TV from Windsor Castle while “pacing herself.”

The Queen oversaw the symbolic lighting of a series of beacons around the UK on Thursday night, capping off the first day of historic national commemorations marking her 70-year reign. The monarch’s late-night appearance at Windsor Castle capped off a day of joyous festivities that began with the Queen taking to the Buckingham Palace balcony flanked by her family earlier in the day.

However, after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s ceremonies, it was reported that she would miss a national thanksgiving ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday. The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will round off the four days of festivities on Sunday.