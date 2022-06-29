Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Kim Kardashian has shared photos from her daughter North West’s unique 9th birthday party.

North’s party held in the wilderness.

The celebrant and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in Kim’s private jet, decorated to look like a jungle, with pillows made to look like logs and fake spiderwebs covering the aircraft’s ceiling.

They then journey to “Camp North” where the 9-year-old and her friends wore matching pyjamas with “Camp North” pronted on them.

They also engaged in rafting and played outdoors.

They also had similar beds decorated with deer heads and fake blood.

Kim Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash.

The mother-of-four has now shared photos from the party.

