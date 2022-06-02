Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Reality show star, Kim Kardashian, has said that she would ‘eat poop’ daily if it would make her look younger.

The 41-year-old mother of four said this in an interview with The New York Times which was published on Wednesday June 1.

Kim said;

“I’ll try anything.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the trolls to react to her comments via social media.