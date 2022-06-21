Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Kim Kardashian, 41, is reportedly going to great lengths to stay young for boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

The mum-of-four has reportedly even reached out to Victoria Beckham, 50, in a bid to discover her age-defying secrets.

“She reached out to Victoria Beckham as she thinks she looks better than ever at 50,” a source told Closer Magazine.

“Kim has always loved reading what Victoria has to say about beauty treatments, and she wants to try the absolute best out there.”

After her divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West, Kim recently revealed she endured an “identity crisis”.

Since meeting Pete, Kim has been taking action to look and feel her best, from having leech facials to drinking collagen smoothies every morning.

As well as radio-frequency skin-tightening, she has also had leech therapy for her skin, which involves putting live leeches on the face to suck blood while utilising the saliva they secrete when they feed.

She has also been mixing collagen into her daily smoothies because she’s heard it reduces wrinkles and dull looking skin.

An insider said: “The last thing Kim wants is to be seen as some kind of mother figure. She’s on high alert over not letting this relationship age her or making her seem like she’s past it.”