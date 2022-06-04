Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has defended her decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into her Met Gala dress earlier this year.

The reality star compared herself to movie stars, Christian Bale and Renee Zellweger in the interview published on New York Times.

41-year-old Kim said;

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy.

“To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’”

Christian, 48, has been known to gain and drop a drastic amount of weight for movie roles throughout his career. Most notably, he dropped more than 50 pounds in four months for his role in 2005’s The Machinist after previously gaining weight for American Psycho. The actor said he lived on a diet of black coffee, one apple and one tin of tuna per day while he was prepping for the film. During that time, he was consuming less than 200 calories per day.

53-year-old Renee on the other hand, gained 30 lbs. to portray the titular character in the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Kim attended the 2022 Met Gala in the iconic Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

She found out three weeks before the Met Gala that she didn’t fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress that she was going to wear to the high-profile event. She began working out twice a day while wearing a sauna suit, and she cut out all sugars and carbs. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told Vogue. After making the confession, Kim began to receive backlash on social media for how fast she lost the weight.

However, it was important to the reality star that she fit into the dress. In fact, she said that if she didn’t lose enough lbs. to get into the ensemble, she would’ve skipped the Met Gala completely. “I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered,” she said. “It was just important to me to reach that goal.”