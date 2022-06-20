Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Kim Kardashian is celebrating her children’s father Kanye West, her former step father Caitlyn Jenner (former Bruce Jenner) and her late father Rob Kardashian on Father’s Day.

The mum-of-four thanked Kanye for being the “best dad” to their kids.

She referred to her late dad as the “best daddy ever!”

Then she thanked Caitlyn Jenner for being the “best step dad” and for “raising us”.