Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson made okes about her vagina during the filming of The Kardashians’ on Hulu.

The 41-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old Comedian, have been inseparable since they started dating.

The season finale, of The Kardashians’ on Hulu, features Kim introducing Pete to longtime crew member Paxy.

In the preview for the next week’s episode at the end of the episode, Kim is seen telling Pete, ‘Come here, you have to meet Paxy.’

Paxy is a longtime crew member who has worked with the family for years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

‘Paxy has worked with me as audio, 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me,’ Kim says as crew members are heard laughing.

Kim adds, ‘She’s probably seen my vagina,’ as Pete is heard saying, ‘More than me?’ as Kim clarifies, ‘Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.’

Paxy admits with a laugh, ‘I haven’t seen your vagina. I haven’t been initiated yet,’ as Kim says, ‘We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up, to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the Internet. I’m just kidding,’ as the season comes to an end.