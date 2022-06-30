Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Ever since Deputy President William Ruto picked him as his running mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been making headlines with his outrageous pronouncements.

His reckless pronouncements have rubbed many the wrong way, especially Kikuyus, after depicting them as poor people who only love food and handouts.

In May this year, Gachagua was the talk of the town after he urged Ruto to open the doors of the Sagana State Lodge for Kikuyus to go and share rice and beef with leaders if he wins the August contest.

And on Tuesday, the lawmaker stirred up another storm after he said that he will use part of his billions, which the Jubilee government has frozen due to alleged corruption, to build a luxurious home in Kieni if he becomes the next deputy president.

And that is not all, Gachagua claimed his fancy home will have a Nyama Choma base where men visit and share meals together.

“You know this government froze my accounts. When we take power, I will take my money back and I will come and build a home here in Kieni so that you can come to visit me.

“I will build a nice house and also a nice place where men can grill meat and also drink what we drink as we talk,” Gachagua said.

He stated that he will also put up a special base for ladies where they will be visiting his wife to share with her porridge as they sing and dance.

“For the women, we will have a nice place for them where they will be coming to visit Mama Gachagua as they drink porridge while singing and dancing,” Ruto’s running mate said.

His sentiments come barely two months after Gachagua said he has already formed a committee where 35 bulls will be slaughtered immediately after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announces Ruto as the president.

“Wamesema watapigia Ruto kura lakini hawataki kuja Nairobi ukiapishwa. Wanataka wafunguliwe State lodge wawekewe screen na TV. Kamati imeshatengenezwa. Ng’ombe 35 zitachinjwa, mbuzi, mchele na soda hata wameweka mtu wa vote of thanks tayari,” he said.

