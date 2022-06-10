Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – It seems God is against the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, going by this incident that happened in Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

The event at Nyayo stadium, dubbed Women Charter, had been organized by women in Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Ruto with his running mate were among the guests invited to grace the occasion.

As per the protocol, Pastor Wairimu led prayers to open the meeting and during his prayers, she mistakenly referred to the Kenya Kwanza alliance as ‘Kenya Kwisha’

The pastor immediately corrected herself following the slip of the tongue and went ahead with her prayers.

The slip of the tongue gave Azimio bloggers led by Pauline Njoroge fodder to disown the Ruto-led alliance saying even God is against their leadership.

“Even in the spiritual realm, it’s recognized as Kenya Kwisha Alliance! The lady has prayed in truth and in spirit,” Pauline Njoroge wrote on her social media page

Here is the video of Pastor Wairimu referring to the Kenya Kwanza alliance as Kenya Kwisha in front of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.