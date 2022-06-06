Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A man is in police custody after it was established that he has been selling fried dog meat to unsuspecting customers at Wanjohi town, Nyandarua County.

According to a police report, the area Chief Margaret Wambui got information that the suspect, Ndirangu Wahome, was hawking fried dog meat in a hot pot.

He was arrested while busy plying his trade in the town and when police searched his compound, they a found a slit dog head, a blood-stained panga and a wire which he used to trap the dog.

He was also found in possession of bhang.

Below is a screenshot of a police report and a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.