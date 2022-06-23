Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – A New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation after sending a note to a restaurant through a Grubhub delivery order.

“Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” the woman wrote in the “Additional Instructions” portion of her order to The Chipper Truck in the Bronx.

The restaurant shared the woman’s SOS message on Facebook and added that she ordered before 5 a.m.

“I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her,” the restaurant wrote.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the scene at about 6:20 a.m on Sunday, June 19.

The suspect, Kemoy Royal, was arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and sexual abuse.

The victim is 24 years old, according to police.

Royal is also accused of attempting to rape a 26-year-old on June 15. He is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault in connection with that case.

Alicia Bermejo, 20, whose parents own The Chipper Truck, said she arrived at the store after the incident.Two women, one in her 40s and one in her 20s, fielded the note and called Bermejo’s father for guidance because the message was somewhat “incoherent.”

He instructed them to cancel the order for a cheeseburger and an Irish breakfast sandwich and send police instead.

He said: “‘Call 911, whether it’s fake or not, better to just get them out there,'” Alicia Bermejo said: “That was the best thing for her. The police ended up showing up instead of a delivery driver.”