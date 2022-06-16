Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – It seems former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero is fed up with Raila Odinga’s antics 53 days to the August 9th General Election.

This is after he revealed the previously unknown events in Raila’s ODM that culminated in declaring Gladys Wanga as the ODM gubernatorial candidate for Homa Bay County.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Kidero recounted that on the morning of March 23rd, Raila Odinga prevailed upon ODM Chairman John Mbadi to step down in favor of Gladys Wanga for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

According to Kidero, these autocratic antics didn’t stop there, as on the following day, former Kasipul Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga was also forced to step down in favor of Wanga.

Finally, Kidero also received a call ordering him to stand down but he refused and decided to push on. That’s when his frustrations began.

However, he urged the ODM leadership to let the people of Homa Bay decide and not pressure them into electing someone they do not want.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.