Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, has warned Kenyans against electing thieves during the August 9th presidential election.

Though he didn’t mention the name of Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, Kibicho said every Kenyan knows which coalition between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliances is home to thieves.

Ruto and Gachagua have been adversely mentioned in a series of corruption scandals and Kibicho was indirectly referring to the two.

“Hatujaambia wananchi yule mtu wanachagua, tunawaambia waangalie kama mtu akona certain characteristics, kama mtu akonazo msimchague,” he said.

This loosely translates to, “We have not told the public the person to choose, we have told them to look out for certain characteristics that if someone possesses, he should not be voted for”.

He said if a leader is a thief, he should not be elected because he will continue looting public resources.

“Kama mtu ni mwizi usimchague,” Kibicho said

Kibicho is on record saying he will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua in August.

