Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Khloé Kardashian’s heartbreaking reaction to Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Maralee Nichols has been revealed as her family’s reality cameras rolled.

In Thursday’s season finale of Hulus’ “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian broke the news to her sister about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, in which he admitted to sleeping with Nichols around his 30th birthday.

Khloe who spoke to Kim over the phone before breaking down and sobbing, said “Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this. I just want the truth.”

“Everything’s going to be OK no matter what,” Kim assured her. “Everything’s going to be OK. We really believed that he had changed like I was his biggest supporter but if this isn’t the most clear situation, I don’t know what is.”

Khloé, 37, said in a confessional afterward;

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna give me a f—ing heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating, I’m embarrassed.

“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie. I feel just not really in my own body, these things are just happening and I’m going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you do kinda become immune to them, which is really sad.”

In another confessional, Khloé revealed more about the state of her heartbreak. She said;

“Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It’s manipulation, it’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.

“There’s nothing that can be said or done that will make me feel better.

“All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down [for] this foundation — all for it to just [have] a tornado go through and everything to be demolished.”

While Khloé spent some time alone processing the devastating news, her family gathered for a meeting, in which they shared their fury and disappointment over Tristan’s actions.

“Khloé is the strongest girl I know, but sometimes the strongest girl you know isn’t so strong all the time and I don’t want her to get to a place that she doesn’t have anybody to talk to because she feels like she needs to be strong,” said Kris Jenner. “She keeps recovering and forgiving for the sake of her daughter.”

Kris added;

“It’s such a lack of respect. This is somebody whose got a pattern of bad behavior, somebody whose lied to her since June.

“This is not something that can be undone. If he’s in this pattern, why does she have to keep suffering? That’s what breaks my heart.”

“The lack of honesty is what does it for me. It’s way less hurtful to say the truth than to find out on the internet,” Kourtney Kardashian noted, adding in a confessional that “we’ve given Tristan so many chances [and] I feel super disappointed.”

Kim, 41, was also angered, telling her family, “I’m exhausted of taking the high road… half of me wants to just put [him] on blast.”

Later in the episode, Khloé felt ready to talk about the situation and met up with Kim. During their conversation, Khloé disclosed how it’s “f—ed” up that society often “blames” women in instances where their partner cheats.

“There’s no compassion,” Khloé said. “There’s just no sense of humanity.”

Her comments infuriated Kim, who went on to angrily slam all the the “f—ing trolls on the internet that make Khloé feel like the biggest piece of s—” in a confessional.

“I will find each and every one of you, and not threaten you on TV, but it’s wrong. It’s so wrong,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “Because you guys don’t understand that when you have a child, you’ll do anything to try and make it work. And I’m so proud of who Khloé is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance, even after [Tristan] dogged her and embarrassed the s— out of her.”

Though still heartbroken, Khloé revealed to Kim at the end of the episode that she did reach out to Tristan following the news but not much got accomplished, as “it was more yelling on my end.”

“There’s not much to talk about in my opinion,” she said. “It’s disgusting. We’re all over it. I didn’t buy tickets to this f—ing circus, but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show.”

“Somehow these clowns keep coming back in this f—ing clown car, and no matter what he says, nothing’s gonna give me the answers that I’m looking for or the closure,” she said.

Khloé also noted that she intends on keeping things as normal as possible for their daughter.

“True FaceTimes him every night. I don’t speak, he talks to True,” she explained.

“And True will never know anything’s wrong in my book, ever. I’ve done this before. I know how to do it.”

After Kim pointed out how Tristan vowed to “go to therapy” and “start fixing myself,” she noted, “If that were me, and I was really trying to redeem myself and trying to be a better person, I would definitely just keep my d— in my pants.”

“You would think!” Khloé exclaimed. “You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t f— random people that you meet in other states. It’s not rocket science.”

In a confessional, Kim added of her sister: “She’s gonna miss her best friend. She’s gonna miss the thought of, and hope of, them coming together and it’s gonna be an adjustment, especially when you have kids. You have no choice but to take the high road, even if it kills you.”

Despite everything, Khloé said she was “grateful for the clarity.”

“I feel vindicated in a way because I kept saying, ‘Guys, something’s not right here,'” she recalled, adding in a confessional, “I will push through anything and everything, just like I have in the past.”