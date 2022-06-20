Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – The government, through the Ministry of Health, has reinstated the mandatory wearing of masks in all indoor meetings as a containment measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country following the recent spike.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, stated that everyone will be required to wear face masks in confined places such as Public Service Vehicles (PSV), aircrafts, offices, supermarkets, and places of worship.

The CS further called on Kenyans who have not been vaccinated to do so.

He also stated that all unvaccinated travelers arriving at any port of entry into Kenya will be required to be in possession of a negative PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before departure.

Kagwe spoke as the number of Covid -19 cases in the country continued to surge in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, 286 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,484 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 9.9 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.