Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – On Tuesday, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer William Ruto engaged members of the civil society at Hermosa in Karen, Nairobi County.

The 2022 presidential candidate was accompanied by his political stalwarts Governor Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Kandara MP Alice Wahome, and UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina among others.

During the occasion, the country’s second–in–command highlighted the predicament facing the country are a result of rampant corruption at both levels of Government.

While exuding confidence that he will win the August 9th presidential elections, the Deputy President said he will prioritize the fight against corruption.

He said the Kenya Kwanza Government will not spare anyone adding that graft must be combated from an institutional standpoint, so that everyone, including the President, is held accountable.

“We must not personalize or politicize corruption.”

“We must deal with it from an institutional space so that everyone including the President is held to account,” Ruto said

According to him, the war on graft is a lost war because it has been converted to a personal war with the relevant institutions being weakened.

“The fight against corruption hasn’t gone any far because it’s directed by somebody from somewhere,” he said.

Ruto said his administration will build and empower independent institutions that are charged with the fight against corruption.

“The institutions must be strong enough to deal with everybody and we will be held accountable for that.”

“We have to deal with state capture and we have to deal with conflict of interest,” he said.

Further, the former Agriculture Minister revealed the failure of President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the six out of 40 remaining judges had deprived the Judiciary the functionality in the fight against graft due to lack of human resources.