Friday, June 10, 2022 – The 2022 election had been touted as a two-horse race between Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer, William Ruto.

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission having cleared four candidates to square it out in the presidential race, dynamics are bound to change.

In a random poll by political analyst David Makali, both Ruto and Raila should be worried about the ever-increasing popularity of the Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah.

In the survey that was conducted on Wednesday, June 8, Wajackoyah emerged third with 16 % of the 44,955 respondents supporting his presidential bid.

In the poll, Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer, William Ruto, emerged as the most popular candidate with 45%.

According to Makali’s poll results, Raila Odinga who is making his fifth attempt at the presidency will get 38 % of the total votes if elections were held today, while Waihiga Mwaura will only get 1% of the votes.

The findings of the survey indicate that the 2022 presidential election will be headed to a run-off as none of the frontrunners will manage to get 50% plus one as stipulated by the Constitution for one to be declared a winner in round one.

Many Kenyans who support Wajackoyah seem to generally agree with the findings of the survey some warning that he might overtake the ODM leader.

“Raila has to work hard coz the speed Wajakoyah is coming with he might beg Uhuru to deport him like Miguna but where will he deport him to?” George Kimani a random Kenyan opined.

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, also took to social media to suggest that Wajackoyah’s manifesto might drive the country into a runoff.

The Roots Party presidential flag bearer has been campaigning on the platform of legalizing bhang in what has exited Kenyans.

He left Kenyans talking recently after he suggested that if he wins the August polls, his Government will introduce snake farming to extract the poison to manufacture snake medicine.

“We have so many snake eaters like the Chinese. One of the ways we are going to offset the Chinese debt is by extracting the poison from the snakes and giving the Chinese the meat to eat and telling them to offset the debt.” Wajackoyah said in an interview.