Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Kenyan socialite Peninah Lema Munyithya, popularly known as Pesh, is expected to return to the Country from Ghana next month after serving 6 years in jail.

Pesh was arrested in July 2015 at an airport in Ghana moments after landing in the West African Country.

It was alleged that her Ghananian boyfriend had put the drugs in her luggage without her knowledge.

She stayed in remand for a year before being sentenced to 6 years in jail in July 2016.

She launched her socialite career in January 2015 after posting sultry photos on social media.

She enjoyed seven months of fame as a socialite which saw her posting photos of her travels across different cities in the world before she was arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.