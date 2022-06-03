Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Two women believed to be witches were caught on CCTV performing strange rituals at a graveyard at night.

According to the person who shared the video on Tik-Tok, the women went to his late father’s graveyard in the middle of the night when his family was asleep and started dancing around the grave while lifting their dresses.

They performed the strange rituals for a few minutes and then disappeared after accomplishing their mission.

However, they did not know that they were being captured on CCTV.

The dramatic night incident has been linked to witchcraft.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.