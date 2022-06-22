Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – A disgruntled lady has taken to social media to raise an alarm after she bought a chicken piece in a fast food joint, only to discover that it was rotten.

The chicken was nicely packaged but after deep frying it at home, maggots started wiggling around.

This is not the first time that such an incident is being highlighted on social media.

If you care about your health, stop buying food from fast-food joints.

Watch the video.

