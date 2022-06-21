Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is Kenya’s only hope to end exploitation by wealthy families.

This was revealed by social media commentator Gordon Opiyo who claimed that the safety and hope of the millions of Kenyans will only be guaranteed under Ruto’s presidency.

Opiyo argued that the rich are splashing their wealth on a Raila-Karua ticket so that they can safeguard their interests.

“They know that Raila and Karua can be used to dupe Kenyans,” he said in a long Facebook post.

He stated that to deal with a few billionaires who want to milk the country dry, the country needs someone as ruthless as William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to deal with them.

“These Oligarchs need ruthless people to deal with them. Only ruthless people like Ruto and Gachagua can help us stop this State Capture and Privatization of Kenya.”

“We can deal with Ruto later, but right now he is our only hope to stop this Total Takeover of Kenya…. A vote for Ruto is a vote to Liberate Kenya from their hands,” Opiyo said.

Kenyans will be heading to the polls in less than 50 days banking heavily on hustlers, while his rival Raila Odinga is banking on the deep state to win the August election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST