Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Kendall Jenner was spotted spending some alone time with Devin Booker amid reports they have split.

The two were cozy with each other as they spent time at Soho House in Malibu Sunday, June 26.

Pictures show Devin smiling as Kendall gave him flirty looks.

Multiple outlets reported that the couple had split but the recent photos paint a different picture.

See more photos below.