Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have reportedly gone separate ways after two years of dating.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the “Kardashians” star felt like she and the NBA star were on ”different paths”. The source added that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Another source confirmed the split to E! News, which reported they’ve been broken up for about a week and a half.

The source told E! that the pair had a “really nice time” together at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, but “once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.”

Both outlets also reported that the couple could give their romance another shot. As at Wednesday, June 22, they still follow each other on social media.

Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, began dating in 2020, but their relationship was kept under wraps for a while. They finally went public on Valentine’s Day 2021 when Jenner posted a photo of her and Booker cuddling on Instagram.

That same month, the model was spotted supporting the Phoenix Suns player at one of his games. She then posed with a shirt of his team on her Instagram.