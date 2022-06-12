Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 12, 2022 -Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, after he stated that, should Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms the next government in August, they will scrape off the current blue police uniform and reinstate the previous one.

Addressing the Kenya Kwanza county economic forum in Nyandarua County on Saturday, Gachagua said they are privy to challenges facing the police service.

He pledged to address the issue of salaries officers which he said have stagnated since President Mwai Kibaki left office.

He accused the interior ministry of not caring about the welfare of their officers, adding that it will be their priority once they win.

“Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang’i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women’s guild,” he said.

But in response, Miguna urged Gachagua to stop making such silly utterances and instead focus on the agendas of 50 million Kenyans.

“Mr. @rigathi: This is a silly sideshow. No one asked you to change the police uniform. Focus on the agendas of 50 million Kenyans – jobs, human rights, democracy, rule of law, electoral and social justice. If not, shut up,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

