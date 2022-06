Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Below are photos of Kawira’s ex-husband Pastor Ephantus Safari.

Kawira divorced him in 2020 after getting married for six years.

Infidelity was the root cause of their divorce.

He has already removed his wedding ring after parting ways with the popular actress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.